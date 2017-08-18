Justin Theroux says Jennifer Aniston is ''too refined'' for fart jokes.

Although the 46-year-old actor admitted he can have a puerile sense of humour at times, he insisted that his 48-year-old wife is much more sophisticated.

Speaking to Mr Porter, Justin said: ''When it's not funny, she calls me out. She says, 'That's not funny'.

''Of course she would allow a fart joke, but I think she actually has a more refined sense of humour than to crack a fart joke. I think she's funnier than that.''

While Jennifer has impressed fans with her comedic timing, Justin insisted there is no competition between them when it comes to being funny.

He said: ''Why would a man be intimidated by a funny woman? In a perfect world, a relationship is two people laughing together.''

And while Justin is madly in love with his wife - who he married in 2015 -he admitted she does have a rival; his beloved dog Clyde.

He said: ''I'm obsessed. Talk about avatars, they are the best thing to have around the house. Ever. We have one mutt dog named Clyde. We always joke that he's half garbage. He's constantly vying for first place in my heart.''

Although Justin has forged a hugely successful career as a screenwriter and actor, his father was initially worried that he would end up working in porn.

Justin explained that after he told his father he wanted to be an actor, ''He said, cocking a brow at me, 'I saw something on people who try to become actors. A lot of them ended up in porn, you know.' And I was like, 'Have you even met me?'''