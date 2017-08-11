Jennifer Aniston likes her men to be ''manscaped'', and is happy her husband Justin Theroux is on board with the idea of ''manscaping''.
Jennifer Aniston likes her men to be ''manscaped''.
The 48-year-old actress has been married to Justin Theroux since 2015, and has now praised the actor for his ability to keep his appearance in check, as she ''enjoys'' well-groomed romantic partners.
She told Refinery29: ''He steals my shampoo, my hair paste ... whatever product I put on my face, he just does the same for him. You know, he likes to dabble. He kind of manscapes, which I actually enjoy. I enjoy a nicely manscape-d partner.''
It isn't the first time the former 'Friends' star has been said to have liked her men to be clean shaven, as Justin previously claimed the beauty hated the beard he had to grow for his HBO series 'The Leftovers'.
He revealed: ''She likes it, up to a point. She'll like it for about a month and then she's like, 'OK, you have to get rid of it.' Then I'm like, 'No, I actually have to keep the beard now for the whole show.'''
Justin, 45, also admitted his wife disliked his stubble - which he had to retain throughout the first season of the show - because it was so uncomfortable.
He added: ''The first season I had to have stubble for the entire season and that was torture for her. [But] now it's soft.''
Meanwhile, Justin recently described Jennifer as his ''ally'' and revealed that being married has made their relationship even better.
He said: ''Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small. You have an ally. It's good to have someone have your back.''
The star would also be interested in working with his wife on a TV show, and revealed he would love to write a series in which she could play a starring role.
He explained: ''We toss around ideas occasionally, but it's got to be something I want to write and something she wants to act in.
''But yeah, it would be fantastic if we were able to do something together.''
Could Hasselhoff's popular former franchise make its way back into the spotlight?
Critically-acclaimed series 'The Handmaid's Tale' took home two accolades on the night.
The Rolling Stones star has thanked fans for their support following the news.
When a young women finds herself with amnesia following a car accident on Mulholland Drive,...
Lloyd is a young ninja still in high school who is trained alongside five other...
As the director of The Help, Tate Taylor may seem like an odd choice to...
The protagonist Rachel Watson (Emily Blunt) in The Girl On The Train is a troubled...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
This raucous trawl through 80s power ballads, rock anthems and gigantic hair is a lot...
An unusually sharp script makes this silly comedy thoroughly enjoyable, even when it tips over...
George and Linda are the ultimate urban couple. Living in New York, they both lead...
Pineapple Express team McBride, Franco and director Green reunite for another freewheeling comedy, but fail...
From the director of Pineapple Express comes a new fantasy comedy film 'Your Highness' from...
A snappy script and superior voice work make this animated action-comedy much more fun than...
Cast and crew expand this franchise in just about every direction with this hugely enjoyable...
Is it possible for a movie to be too "inside?" Can its farcical focus on...