Jennifer Aniston likes her men to be ''manscaped''.

The 48-year-old actress has been married to Justin Theroux since 2015, and has now praised the actor for his ability to keep his appearance in check, as she ''enjoys'' well-groomed romantic partners.

She told Refinery29: ''He steals my shampoo, my hair paste ... whatever product I put on my face, he just does the same for him. You know, he likes to dabble. He kind of manscapes, which I actually enjoy. I enjoy a nicely manscape-d partner.''

It isn't the first time the former 'Friends' star has been said to have liked her men to be clean shaven, as Justin previously claimed the beauty hated the beard he had to grow for his HBO series 'The Leftovers'.

He revealed: ''She likes it, up to a point. She'll like it for about a month and then she's like, 'OK, you have to get rid of it.' Then I'm like, 'No, I actually have to keep the beard now for the whole show.'''

Justin, 45, also admitted his wife disliked his stubble - which he had to retain throughout the first season of the show - because it was so uncomfortable.

He added: ''The first season I had to have stubble for the entire season and that was torture for her. [But] now it's soft.''

Meanwhile, Justin recently described Jennifer as his ''ally'' and revealed that being married has made their relationship even better.

He said: ''Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small. You have an ally. It's good to have someone have your back.''

The star would also be interested in working with his wife on a TV show, and revealed he would love to write a series in which she could play a starring role.

He explained: ''We toss around ideas occasionally, but it's got to be something I want to write and something she wants to act in.

''But yeah, it would be fantastic if we were able to do something together.''