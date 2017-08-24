Jennifer Aniston can't stand ''little tiny spectacles''.

The 48-year-old actress believes the narrow tinted sunglasses she used to wear in 'Friends', which saw her portray the role of Rachel Green for 10 years, are ridiculous, and she now prefers to wear ''classic'' style of the accessory instead.

Speaking to Glamour Online, the brunette beauty said: ''I just think they're ridiculous. I'm not a fan of those little tiny spectacles; I'm a fan of classic sunglasses. That was very '90s, wasn't it? When you would see those little tiny frames, those were brought back from the John Lennon days. They're always sort of regurgitating trends.''

And the style icon has admitted the dark lipstick she used to wear, which resembled a ''browny brick'' shade, used to be her ''go-to'' beauty product years ago, although she dislikes the idea of applying the cosmetic item to her lips now.

She said: ''How about MAC's Paramount lipstick? It was a browny brick. I remember that was my go-to colour when I was doing 'Friends'.''

But the 'Horrible Bosses' star believes someone's personality is more ''important'' than their aesthetic.

Jennifer - who is married to Justin Theroux - explained: ''You have to be really comfortable in your skin. You have to start with being in love with [who] you are, with who you've become. I've been a very fortunate woman in that I have a group of girlfriends that are about as deep and conscious and mindful as they come.

''Think of it as the law of attraction: You'll attract like-minded people who are the same. It's not about what trend are we following, what makeup kits are happening now. Those are fun to play with, and it's fun to get dressed up and your hair and your makeup on and get a great haircut, but I think it's really your internal life that's most important to get together for you to feel beautiful and ready to take on the world.

''Because right now, women's worth is being quantified by how they look and their Instagrams and likes. That's all so self-created, so why are we trying to add to that? It's hard enough to be a young woman, or man, growing up and trying to find your identity, rather than having a whole Internet of people weighing in on it. It makes me sad for those kids.''