The 32-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday (19Jan17) to share the happy news with his fans and express his excitement.

“Kate and I would like to let all of you know that we will be adding to our family, once again,” the Backwoods singer wrote. “No more dogs, thankfully!

"We are thrilled to announce that we will be having our fourth child in June. To have the opportunity to become parents again is such a blessing and one we are so thankful to God for. We pray for a healthy baby boy or girl. Our three daughters are super excited, as are we.”

The Moores wed in 2007 and welcomed their first child, Ella Kole, in 2010.