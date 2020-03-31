Justin Long is convinced he has coronavirus but he isn't able to get to get tested because he's not in the high risk category.
The 'He's Just Not That Into You' star convinced he's contracted the deadly virus, which has already killed over 36,000 people worldwide, after his brother Christian's girlfriend Maggie returned from a work trip just under two weeks ago with all of the classic COVID-19 symptoms including a high fever and dry cough.
Speaking to his brother on his podcast 'Life is Short', the 41-year-old actor said: ''We should tell everyone that you actually might have corona. You think you do. I might have it as well ...
''Sadly, Christian's girlfriend Maggie came back from her work trip and a couple days later, she was very ill. She had classic corona symptoms. She had fever, dry cough, all the things that they're saying people have with COVID.''
Christian added: ''She's on day 12 of it now and thankfully, the last 24 hours or so, she's had no fever and seems to be doing a lot better. The weird thing is, the day after she came down with symptoms, a couple weeks ago, Justin and I came down with very mild versions of the exact same symptoms.''
Justin explained: ''It was the achiness, some nausea, headaches, and then the tightness in the chests, we started noticing. But then the strangest thing that happened, which we then read was typical of this disease, is that, it hasn't happened to me, but Maggie and Christian lost their sense of taste and smell.''
Celebrities such as Idris Elba, Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson, Kristofer Hivju and Andy Cohen have contracted the deadly virus, while Prince Charles and Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson are in isolation after testing positive for it.
