Justin Hawkins wants people to listen to The Darkness' new album whilst moulding clay.

The platinum-selling Rock band are set to release a live album recorded at their iconic London headline show at the Eventim Hammersmith Apollo in December last year which will span their back catalogue of five albums across 19 incendiary tracks and the band wants their fans to ''experience'' their live music rather than simply ''possessing'' the album.

Lead singer Justin, 43, said: ''The Darkness is untamed. It cannot be caged. Some very clever recording engineers have discovered a way to capture its essence; all that remains is for us to release it back into the wild. Life is about experiences, not possessions. This is your opportunity to possess the experience of The Darkness Live, as perceived by your ears, leaving your eyes free to scan the road ahead for obstacles, or to watch 'Emmerdale' with the sound off, or to mould clay, or to darn socks, or to look at the beautiful artwork in this magnificent gatefold. Release yourself into The Darkness - Live at Hammersmith.''

The band - completed by Dan Hawkins, Frankie Poullain and Rufus Tiger Taylor - released their album 'Permission to Land' in 2003 to global success, but after their follow-up album failed to gain the same status, Justin left the band to check into rehab for alcohol and cocaine addiction but they reunited in 2011 for the release of a new album and played a slot at Download Festival in the UK.

They released the album Hot Cakes in 2012 and made a triumphant return to the UK charts.

The band will be hitting the road in June to play in arenas across Europe and the UK in support of The Hollywood Vampires band featuring Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry.

'The Darkness - Live At Hammersmith' is out on June 15 through Cooking Vinyl.