Justin Bieber's protege Madison Beer performed three sold-out shows at London's at Hoxton Square Bar & Kitchen on Sunday (04.06.17).

The 18-year-old rising singer - who has been hanging out with showbiz royalty including Brooklyn Beckham, also 18, and Anais Gallagher, 17 - kicked off each night with her song 'Dead', which was met with great reception with all of her fans singing the lyrics right back at her every night at the intimate concerts.

Those lucky enough to attend the finale show would have seen the brunette beauty - who attended the Glamour Women of the Year Awards last night (06.06.17) - joined on stage by magician Dynamo, who Madison met at Shawn Mendes' gig and was performing magic tricks backstage.

The 'All For Love' singer also included a tribute to the victims of the Manchester Arena terror attack at Ariana Grande's gig as it was her shows were the same day as the One Love Manchester benefit show, which was put on to raise money for the 22 people who died and more than 50 injured in the atrocity in May.

Madison did a cover of Ariana's 'One Last Time' and asked the crowd to ''not let hate win''.

Watch the lyric video for 'Dead' here: www.youtube.com/watch?v=xEdXwSZcjgk