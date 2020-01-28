Justin Bieber was worried he'd cheat on his wife Hailey Bieber before he proposed to her.
Justin Bieber was worried he'd be ''unfaithful'' to his wife Hailey Bieber.
The 'Sorry' hitmaker has admitted he was ''extremely nervous'' before he popped the question to the 23-year-old model in 2018 because he didn't know if he could make such a ''serious commitment'' even though he knew he wanted to wed her.
Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', the 25-year-old pop star said: ''I was extremely nervous. I felt, like, in the past, we talked about, you know, me asking the question and it felt like she would say yes.
''So, I wasn't really nervous about the saying yes, but the thing is just, like, I think I was more nervous about, 'Am I going to make this commitment? Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honour, you know, what I say?'
''Because, you know, that's a serious commitment when you say you're going to love someone for better, for worse and, like, be faithful. That's a huge. Am I able to do that? And so, I think that's really what I was battling with.''
But the 'Yummy' singer finally decided to go through with the proposal.
He explained: ''But I finally was like, 'I'm gonna make the decision and follow through with it and be a husband and, you know, this is what I've always wanted. I'm gonna choose this woman and just do it.' ''
Despite initially being torn, Justin - who was previously in a long-term on/off relationship with Selena Gomez - has known Hailey for 10 years.
He gushed: ''I had no idea that I was going to marry her at that time. But I'm glad it worked out because she's an amazing, amazing, amazing person. She really is. She's super precious. I enjoy spending my life with her.''
Justin explained Hailey inspired his single 'Yummy' - in which he details having ''toe-curling'' sex - but claimed it was inevitable because they're ''married now.''
He said when asked what the new track was about: ''My sex life. Yeah, I mean it is what it is, right? I'm married now...Is it getting hot in here?''
Justin and Hailey got married at a New York City courthouse two months after they got engaged but they then tied the knot again in a big ceremony in front of their friends and family in South Carolina a year later on September 30, 2019.
