Justin Bieber is working on a ''top secret'' project for YouTube.

The 25-year-old singer is set to release a yet-to-be-titled project for the streaming platform - where he was discovered by Scooter Braun performing covers of songs, although details of the project are being kept under wraps, according to Deadline.

The 'Baby' hitmaker previously released a 2011 3D biopic-concert titled 'Justin Bieber: Never Say Never', which followed Justin as he prepared for a sold-out show at Madison Square Garden in New York and the pop star has acted as host and musical guest on 'Saturday Night Live' in 2013.

The project will build on the success with ad-supported celebrity-driven projects including Katy Perry's 2017 film 'Will You Be My Witness' - which saw a four-day-long livestream following the pop star around the clock - and Will Smith's recent live streamed heli-bungee jump over the Grand Canyon.

The 'Sorry' singer - who wed model Hailey Baldwin, last year - took to social media earlier this week to reassure his fans that he'll be getting back on his feet after ''wallowing'' in sadness and urge them not to let ''fear and anxiety win''

Writing in an emotional post on Instagram, the 'What Do You Mean' hitmaker said: ''Don't stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love don't let fear and anxiety win..god has not given us a spirit of fear but of power love and of a sound mind! I haven't believed the truth about myself I haven't believed I am loved I haven't believed I am forgiven it's a hard thing for me to wrap my head around. I hang my head in shame and I wallow in sadness about the the people who have betrayed me. (sic)''