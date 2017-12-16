Justin Bieber is working on finding new ways to ''be generous''.

The 23-year-old musician took to his Instagram story on Friday (15.12.17) to share his five daily goals with his followers, which see him taking on different challenges to improve the quality of his life, each of which must be done five times.

The goals were written on a whiteboard, which Justin took a photo of to upload to the site, where photos stay visible for 24 hours.

The board read: ''Daily goals

''1. Find 5 ways to be generous

''2. Set 5 things that you want to accomplish

''3. Face 5 things you have been running from

''4. Give up 5 bad habits

''5. Eat 5 healthy meals (sic)''

Justin's decision to set himself positive daily goals comes as part of a string of changes he has made to his life in recent months, all with the focus of helping him shed his previous notoriety for being a troublemaker.

Most recently, sources have claimed the 'Sorry' hitmaker is doing his best to prove to his girlfriend Selena Gomez - with whom he recently rekindled his romance after a five-year on/off relationship from 2010 to 2015 - that he is a ''better man'' now.

An insider said: ''Justin wants to be a better man because he doesn't want to screw things up with Selena. He knows he's lucky to have this second chance and he's not taking it for granted. And the truth is, this 'transformation' hasn't been all that difficult for him because he wants it.''

Justin also reportedly credits Selena, 25, with helping him get on the right path, as sources say she is ''100 percent'' the reason the hunk decided to ''turn his life around''.

The source added: ''Selena is 100 percent the reason Justin turned his life around. She's the one that got him involved with church and that opened up a whole new group of friends to him too.''