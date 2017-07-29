Justin Bieber will record new music in the future but needs some time to himself right now.
Justin Bieber will record new music.
Although the 23-year-old musician recently axed the remainder of his 'Purpose' world tour in order to reportedly ''rededicate his life to Christ'' and focus on his religion, he has insisted that his faith won't stop him from working on new material.
A source told TMZ that ''music has always been a major release for Justin and he's constantly in and out of studios working on new tunes''.
He also plans to return to touring but will not embark on such a lengthy world tour like 'Purpose' as it left him exhausted.
Previously, Hillsong Church pastor Carl Lentz described Justin as a ''good Christian'', and quashed speculation the singer is paid to attend church events, as he insisted the star is simply using his faith to guide himself through new chapters in his life.
He said: ''We don't pay him to attend. He comes on his own.
''I think that Justin is a good Christian. I don't think his problems are behind him, but we all have to deal with other stuff to come.
''His relationship with Jesus is changing his life daily. It is one of those things where you never really get it, it takes a while to keep growing as a person. Every day he is getting older, and with each chapter comes new growth... This is what conference is all about.
''Everyone here would buy a ticket and be a part of it. He feels like it is a big part of his year.''
Meanwhile, Justin's tour cancellation was confirmed last week via a post uploaded to his website.
The statement read: ''Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months. He is grateful to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.''
