Justin Bieber won't face charges over accidentally hitting a photographer with his car.

The 23-year-old singer accidentally struck Maurice Lamont with his huge pick-up truck as he left The City Church service in Beverly Hills last week, and luckily for he star, he won't face charges over the mishap as it was an accident.

Law enforcement officials told TMZ.com that Justin ''had no intent to strike the paparazzo when he left church last week'', and so police ''are not recommending any criminal charges against him''.

The officials also told the publication that it was Maurice who was in the wrong for standing in the road, but added that ''since that's a minor crime he won't be charged because it wasn't committed in the presence of police.''

Meanwhile, Maurice recently posted a video on Instagram from his hospital bed where he went for treatment for a leg injury sustained in the collision, in which he said he doesn't blame the 'Sorry' hitmaker for the accident.

He said: ''OK. Shotgetter's hanging in there everybody. Hour before my birthday hits I get ran over by Justin Bieber.

''Isn't that something? He's a good kid though. I think the truck was a little bit too big for him though 'cause there's no way he could see over the front.

''But like I said, he got out, he was compassionate, he's a good kid, accidents happen. Hopefully everything works out here. Getting ready to go into the x-rays right now.''

The incident, which took place at around 9:30pm last Wednesday (25.07.17), was captured on camera and Justin immediately jumped out of his vehicle to help the injured man up off the ground.

The 'Believe' hitmaker agreed to wait with Maurice until the an ambulance arrived to assess his injuries and even managed to squeeze a smile out of him as he joked around with him.

The 57-year-old photographer reportedly told Justin he was ''fine'' but was later taken to hospital with his non-life threatening injuries.