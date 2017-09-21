Justin Bieber's manager Scooter Braun has promised that the singer will tell people why he cancelled his Purpose world tour earlier this year when he is ''ready''.
Justin Bieber will tell people why he cancelled his tour when he is ''ready''.
The 23-year-old singer mysteriously called off the remainder of his 'Purpose' world tour back in July due to ''unforeseen circumstances'' and now his manager Scooter Braun has promised Justin will reveal why he made the decision to do so when he feels like it is the right time.
Speaking on CBS This Morning, he said: ''Look, I think he'll decide to tell people when he's ready of what exactly happened. But I think he was making a decision, like he said, to protect himself. But he's 23 years old now, and if he makes a decision as a man, as long as he's willing to listen to opinions and hear people out - if he has true conviction, I'm willing to have his back.''
When Justin cancelled his tour, which included a string of shows in North America, Japan, Singapore and The Philippines, he issued a statement where he said he hated to ''disappoint'' his fans.
It read: ''Due to unforeseen circumstances, Justin Bieber will cancel the remainder of the Purpose World Tour concerts. Justin loves his fans and hates to disappoint them. He thanks his fans for the incredible experience of the Purpose World Tour over last 18 months.
''He is grateful and honoured to have shared that experience with his cast and crew for over 150 successful shows across 6 continents during this run. However, after careful consideration he has decided he will not be performing any further dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase.''
Many ticket-holders couldn't get into the O2 Arena show on Tuesday night (September 19th) because they didn't bring photo ID to match their booking.
An album re-release, a new song and a documentary mark the singer's legacy this year.
The actor plays the titular hero in the forthcoming adaptation.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...