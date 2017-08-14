Justin Bieber has confirmed he will release ''new music'' this week.

The 23-year-old singer has taken to social media to announce he has teamed up with 26-year-old musician to record a track, which is believed to be titled 'Friends', and the pair will be dropping the new material on Thursday (17.08.17).

Alongside a picture of the artistry, which captures two birds fighting over one worm whilst perched on a branch with the word ''Friends'' emblazoned in yellow above the image, has been shared on both Justin's Instagram and Twitter accounts.

He captioned the posts: ''New music. Thursday noon (sic).''

This news comes shortly after the 'Sorry' hitmaker tweeted a cryptic message, which is believed to be the lyrics in the forthcoming single, on his micro-blogging site.

He tweeted: ''Can we still be friends (sic).''

To which Bloodpop replied: ''Yes (sic).''

And the 'Barcode' artist has continued to tease the exciting news of the upcoming release on his social media platforms.

The electropop musician - whose real name is Michael Tucker - also retweeted Justin's second post with the details of the forthcoming song to confirm the release date.

He simply wrote: ''8.18 (sic).''

And alongside a screenshot of the Canadian star's tweet with Thursday's date included on top of the image was posted on Bloodpop's Instagram account, which was captioned with two eye emoji's and one tongue emoticon.

Bloodpop has also uploaded the same collage on his Instagram Story, which lasts on the photo-sharing site for 24 hours.

Meanwhile Justin, who recently scrapped the remaining concerts on his 'Purpose' tour due to ''unforeseen circumstances'', has been focusing on his ''spiritual journey'' in order to help himself to get ''stronger mentally'' and he is believed to be doing ''better already'' after taking the break.

Speaking previously about Justin's well-being, a source said: ''He started out in the business as a kid, but he is older now. He wants to have control over his life and health. He hasn't been feeling well mentally for a while. Cancelling the tour was the right thing for him.

''He needed to take a break and just focus on himself. He is doing better already. He is focused on his spiritual journey. He wants to be stronger mentally.''