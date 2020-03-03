Justin Bieber will let his wife Hailey decide how many children they have.

The 26-year-old pop star would like to have a family with the 23-year-old model - whom he married in 2018 - but he won't put any pressure on her or discuss how many kids he wants because he thinks she should decide as it's her body.

Speaking on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', he said when asked how many kids he wants: ''I think it's up to Hailey because it's her body.''

This isn't the first time the 'Sorry' hitmaker has spoken about fatherhood as he recently said he is ''looking forward'' to the next phase of their relationship.

And the couple are certainly getting plenty of practice when it comes to making babies as Justin recently said him and Hailey have sex ''all day''.

During an intimate performance and Q&A at Indigo at The O2 in London in February, he said: ''So when I'm with my wife, we like to ... You guys can guess what we do all day. It gets pretty crazy. That's all we do. We like to watch movies, we like to Netflix and chill - but we definitely do more of the chilling.''

The 'Baby' singer also revealed he's loving married life, but it can be challenging.

He explained: ''Being married is so awesome. I'm telling you, but don't get it twisted, marriage is not easy.

''It's something you got to work for. If marriage was easy, everyone would do it really fast. Everyone would just do it.

''So you guys want to have children, and want to get married, just know that it takes work every day.

''You've got to choose to be patient with that person, love that person, be kind to that person and that takes work. It's powerful. It's really, really incredible.''