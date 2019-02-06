House of Drew co-founder Ryan Good insisted that although Justin Bieber has a large cultural impact, it was his ''eye for fashion'' that helped the brand.
Justin Bieber was involved in ''every step'' of his fashion line House of Drew.
The 24-year-old singer - who is married to model Hailey Bieber - launched the range with his stylist Ryan Good and his collaborator has praised the 'Sorry' hitmaker, claiming his ''eye for fashion'' is one of the ''most valuable tools'' the brand has.
In an interview with GQ.com, Ryan said: ''He's involved in every step of it, from what we want to make to how we're going to shoot it to how visuals are going to look and how we're going to roll it out.
''That's one thing that's really important to me. He's got a great instinct and you've seen him over the years--even just how his style has evolved and his eye for fashion.
''It's not just his impact, but his actual eye for fashion is one of the most valuable tools that our brand has.''
Ryan admitted that although Justin and Hailey are valuable assets to promote the fashion brand because of their fame, their main impact comes from simply how good they look wearing the clothes.
He said: ''Of course, it's cool, him and his wife and their impact on fashion from an eyeball standpoint, but the truth is that they both actually just know it.
''You can see his impact in fashion for sure on other brands. I think more than anything, it's because they both look so good in clothes.''
The designer and longtime friend of the 'Baby' singer also revealed that the musician is very ''detail-oriented'' when it comes to designs.
Ryan explained: ''[He is] specific. He's detail-oriented, which is awesome. How things are fitting to very specific technical details.
''The form and shape and material and softness and etcetera 'Maybe this could feel a little bit softer. This is not soft enough'''.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...