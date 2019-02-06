Justin Bieber was involved in ''every step'' of his fashion line House of Drew.

The 24-year-old singer - who is married to model Hailey Bieber - launched the range with his stylist Ryan Good and his collaborator has praised the 'Sorry' hitmaker, claiming his ''eye for fashion'' is one of the ''most valuable tools'' the brand has.

In an interview with GQ.com, Ryan said: ''He's involved in every step of it, from what we want to make to how we're going to shoot it to how visuals are going to look and how we're going to roll it out.

''That's one thing that's really important to me. He's got a great instinct and you've seen him over the years--even just how his style has evolved and his eye for fashion.

''It's not just his impact, but his actual eye for fashion is one of the most valuable tools that our brand has.''

Ryan admitted that although Justin and Hailey are valuable assets to promote the fashion brand because of their fame, their main impact comes from simply how good they look wearing the clothes.

He said: ''Of course, it's cool, him and his wife and their impact on fashion from an eyeball standpoint, but the truth is that they both actually just know it.

''You can see his impact in fashion for sure on other brands. I think more than anything, it's because they both look so good in clothes.''

The designer and longtime friend of the 'Baby' singer also revealed that the musician is very ''detail-oriented'' when it comes to designs.

Ryan explained: ''[He is] specific. He's detail-oriented, which is awesome. How things are fitting to very specific technical details.

''The form and shape and material and softness and etcetera 'Maybe this could feel a little bit softer. This is not soft enough'''.