Justin Bieber proudly took on the role of groomsman at his father Jeremy Bieber's wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica on Monday (19.02.18).

The 'Sorry' hitmaker looked over the moon in several official wedding photographs shared on social media yesterday (20.02.18).

In one he can be seen throwing his hands in the air as he rushed down the makeshift beach aisle, whilst in another he had a huge grin on his face as Jeremy and his new wife Chelsey Rebelo took their vows.

Justin's new stepmother shared a photograph from their special day, which featured the pop star.

She wrote: ''Yesterday was the most amazing day ever. I married my best friend! I love you! (sic)''

While the 23-year-old singer's dad simply captioned his photo: ''Family.''

Justin is believed to have attended the beach ceremony with his on/off girlfriend Selena Gomez.

Though the 'Wolves' hitmaker wasn't visible in any of the ceremony photographs, one of the of the guests shared a picture of Selena with the bride-to-be's twin nieces and two other attendees prior to the nuptials.

According to PEOPLE, Justin flew to Texas on Sunday (18.02.18) to pick up Selena, 25, before they headed to the Caribbean together for the wedding.

Jeremy took to his Instagram account on the same day to share a picture of himself and Chelsey at the bottom of some airplane steps.

He also shared a photograph of his family in a mini bus on the way to board the plane bound for Jamaica.

Justin and Selena's latest trip comes after they enjoyed a pre-Valentine's Day getaway to Laguna Beach earlier this month, where they are said to have resided at the luxurious Montage Hotel.

The pair have been on/off for years after they first started dating in December 2010 and then split in November 2012, but he is said to be glad about having a second chance with the singer.

A source recently said: ''Justin wants to be a better man because he doesn't want to screw things up with Selena. He knows he's lucky to have this second chance and he's not taking it for granted.''