According to Justin Bieber, Kobe Bryant's death has reminded him to ''live life to the full''.
The 25-year-old singer was a friend of the basketball icon - who died in a helicopter crash in January - and Justin has admitted the tragic incident has reminded him of his real priorities in life.
He shared: ''It's been a very long journey and I've been through a lot but I've been working hard for a long time, trying to work out how to express myself better.
''I've been through so many changes in my life.
''Some of them have been good but some have been bad - some I could control and some I could not.
''But of course sometimes we can all be struggling, even though some people hide it better than others.''
Justin - who previously dated fellow pop star Selena Gomez - then revealed that Bryant's death has caused him to re-evaluate his own life.
Speaking to The Sun newspaper, he admitted: ''I've had relationships in the past, new ones, old ones, but none of what I have now in my life is promised - so I've started to realise we have to live life to the full.
''My friend Kobe Bryant reminded me that life can be tragic and it can be short.''
Meanwhile, Jennifer Hudson is set to perform a tribute to Bryant at the upcoming NBA All-Star Game.
The 38-year-old singer will perform prior to the player introductions at the NBA All-Star Game in Chicago on Sunday (16.02.20), when the basketball community in the US will remember one of the sport's greatest ever players.
Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gigi were both among the victims of a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, on January 26.
