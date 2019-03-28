Justin Bieber has reportedly been honest with his fans so he doesn't ''disappoint'' anyone with his album delay.

The 25-year-old singer revealed earlier this week that his music career is temporarily on hold while he works on repairing ''some of the deep rooted issues'' in his life, and it's said he wants to be as transparent as possible with the people who support him.

A source told PEOPLE magazine: ''He doesn't want to leave them hanging. He knows they want an album, but it's just not gonna happen right now.

''He wants to be honest about why. He only wants to focus on his health and that's it. He doesn't want to feel any pressure and doesn't want to disappoint.''

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker - who last full length record was 2015's 'Purpose' - has promised his fans he will make his long awaited comeback when he is ready but doesn't want to come back too early and give them half a show as he feels they deserve more.

He wrote on Instagram: ''So I read a lot of messages saying you want an album .. I've toured my whole teenage life, and early 20s, I realised and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don't deserve that and you don't deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don't fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be. Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health.''

And it's said the singer and his wife Hailey Bieber want to settle down first and make sure Justin is in a ''good mental state'' before they have children.

A source recently said: ''Justin and Hailey have talked about kids, and it's a priority to them. They want to be in the right place before having them: having a home, being married and Justin being in a good mental state. The couple wants a few kids and their friends wouldn't be surprised if that happened soon.''