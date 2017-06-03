Justin Bieber urges his friends to be ''good people''.

The 23-year-old singer has been no stranger to controversy over the years after he previously egged a neighbour's house and got into a fight with Orlando Bloom, but after turning to religion two years ago, the 'Sorry' hitmaker is now trying to help his friends become better people too.

His close pal Madison Beer told The Sun newspaper: ''He's very religious and he'll preach to you for ours, about God and being a good person. This is recent. He wasn't always like that.''

It's not the first time Justin has tried to convert those close to him to follow his beliefs either, as it was previously reported that during his 'Purpose' tour, the star had been holding bible studies classes for his crew.

A source claimed in December: ''Backstage on his Purpose tour, Justin has been sitting down with his opening acts and encouraging them to put Christ before everything.

''His aim is to convert the people he loves and warn other stars against the evils of the industry.''

The 'What Do You Mean?' musician reportedly took the step toward religion after he realised he didn't want to ''go off the rails'' like other celebrities before him.

The source added: ''Justin's life changed for the better since he found God and he has been making better decisions now that he has found peace within his faith.

''After seeing so many other celebs go off the rails, he wants to help his friends find the joy and happiness he has.''

Meanwhile, the 'Love Yourself' singer said last year that he ''loves'' talking about his faith with people, and claimed he wanted to ''honestly live like Jesus.''

He said: ''I love talking about my faith.

''Christians have left such a bad taste in people's mouths - just like, overly pushy with the subject, overly churchy and religious.

''I think that people, as soon as they start hearing me saying I'm a Christian, they're like, 'Whoa, Justin! Back up, take a step back!'

''I just wanna honestly live like Jesus.''