Justin Bieber has been ''wallowing in sadness''.

The 25-year-old singer took to social media on Thursday (02.05.19) to urge his fans not to let ''fear and anxiety win'', as he admitted he has been feeling low recently thanks to ''people who have betrayed'' him.

Writing in an emotional post on Instagram, the 'Sorry' hitmaker said: ''Don't stop fighting the battle has already won.. fight for what you love and who you love don't let fear and anxiety win..god has not given us a spirit of fear but of power love and of a sound mind! ''I havent believed the truth about myself I haven't believed I am loved I haven't believed I am forgiven it's a hard thing for me to wrap my head around. I hang my head in shame and I wallow in sadnes about the the people who have betrayed me. (sic)''

But Justin - who is married to model Hailey Bieber - isn't letting the negativity get him down, as he went on to praise his faith for helping to make him ''strong'' even when he feels ''weak''.

His post continued: ''Jesus has given me freedom and the persuit of getting to know his character is never ending. Gods character never changes he is the same yesterday now and forever. He is always good!. I won't be afraid to be vulnerable before him.. his power is made strong in our weakness. God isn't afraid of your pain and your brokenness he actually welcomes it. Come to me all who are weary and burdened and I will give you rest! these are words from Jesus! There is hope and it's in him.!! He loves and cares for you! For god so loved the world that he gave his only son so that whoever believes him wont die but have eternal life! You are that whoever and he accepts you as you are!! He loves and forgives you and welcomes you into his arms every time you mess He is a perfect and loving god who adores you! (sic)''

The 'Love Yourself' singer has been taking time away from music in recent months to focus on his mental health.