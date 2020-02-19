Chart-topping pop star Justin Bieber relies on a massage technique to relieve stress, according to Dr. Buzz Mingin.
Justin Bieber relies on a massage technique to relieve stress.
The 25-year-old pop star has turned to an innovative massage technique called Havening in a bid to ease his everyday worries, according to Dr. Buzz Mingin.
The singer's health coach told 'Justin Bieber: Seasons': ''Justin and I developed a routine, in when he feels stressed, that he can use a technique called Havening I was trained in.''
The technique involves massaging the singer's temples and face whilst he's sat in a hunched-over position.
Dr. Mingin explained: ''Havening is a psychosensory technique that actually raises the feel-good chemicals in your brain on demand.''
According to the expert, the technique lets Justin ''know what it is he should be doing in the moment he's feeling stressed''.
The duo actually have a ''co-ordinated signal'' that lets Dr. Mingin ''know what's wrong, how he feels, and what he needs''.
Meanwhile, Michael Ratner, the director of 'Justin Bieber: Seasons', recently admitted the pop star finds his documentary series ''uncomfortable'' to watch.
Speaking about one episode, in which Justin details his past drug use and health struggles, Michael explained: ''Once we watched episode five together and he was just staring at it and he said, 'This is tough ... There's power in weakness.'
''I thought when he said that, he said, 'The very reason why it's sometimes uncomfortable for me to watch, that is the reason I want it out there.'''
Michael and Justin watched all the episodes together before they were finalised, and the director said they had ''deep conversations about why things were a certain way''.
He added: ''It was never a place of subjectivity or trying to make a Justin Bieber commercial. He was never trying to use this as a vehicle to push album sales. It was really about how to tell [his] story.''
They might sound like they're from the 70s, but they way they roll is very 2020.
What's new in the music world this week?
'U Kin B the Sun' is an album rich in texture and depth and one that quite obviously, and unapologetically, plays to Frazey Ford's strengths.
Listen to their new single 'Small Change'.
Everything you ever needed to know about Viking metal.
3TEETH hit Leeds for the first time with support from British artist PIG.
This will make you want to walk amongst the skyscrapers.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...