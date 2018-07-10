Justin Bieber is being urged to tie the knot in his hometown of Stratford.
Dan Mathieson, the mayor or Justin's hometown of Stratford, Ontario, Canada, is keen to see the singer marry Hailey Baldwin in the town and is pulling out all the stops to make it go ahead.
Mathieson is offering Hailey and Justin a chance to watch the ice hockey team, the Stratford Warriors, play if the pair get married in winter or he promises a top spot for Justin at the town's annual Summer Music festival. He also told TMZ that he would throw in discount admission to the Bieber exhibit, 'Steps to Stardom', at the Stratford Perth Museum.
Justin announced his engagement in a sweet post on Instagram.
He wrote: ''Was gonna wait a while to say anything but word travels fast, listen plain and simple Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindLY. I promise to lead our family with honor and integrity letting Jesus through his Holy Spirit guide us in everything we do and every decision we make. My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first! You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment eachother so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!. (sic)''
