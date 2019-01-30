Justin Bieber unveiled his new ethical clothing range which includes sweatshirts, hoodies, shorts and slippers often donning brand's signature smiley face icon or ''drew'' logo.
Justin Bieber has launched his Drewhouse fashion line.
The 24-year-old singer has unveiled his new ethical clothing range and the 'Baby' hitmaker's casual aesthetic and includes sweatshirts, hoodies, shorts and slippers in shades of yellow, red and mustard, with many designs incorporating the brand's signature smiley face icon or ''drew'' logo.
According to the site's website, the clothing line is ''a place where you can be yourself. Blah blah blah...Wear like you don't care. Come chill. K. Bye. ''
The brand's website even suggests to potential buyers where and when the clothes would be appropriate to wear with some vague descriptions.
The Chaz Corduroy Pants are described as ''perfect for doing the kinds of things you'd normally do while wearing pants'', while the Chaz Corduroy Shorts are ''kinda like the chaz pants, but ya know...shorter. great for sitting in bean bag chairs and couches.''
The 'Sorry' singer also included a feature which offers customers interesting 'facts' as they browse his range online, such as; ''You can't hum while holding your nose closed.''
Other facts include: ''7% of American adults believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows'', ''Polar bears can eat as many as 86 penguins in a single sitting'', and ''There is an official wizard of New Zealand''.
The pop star has had a busy few months and is reportedly currently planning a destination wedding with model Hailey Bieber.
The couple are already married after secretly exchanged vows in a courthouse in September but are currently planning a full wedding ceremony in front of family and friends, and after they recently pushed back the date for their nuptials, they're now said to be planning to fly their loved ones to a ''tropical destination''.
Janelle Monáe parties and drives with her girl squad in the video for her latest single 'Crazy, Classic, Life', taken from her album 'Dirty...
Continuing the softer sound of their 2015 release 'That's the Spirit', BMTH are about to release 'Amo' (January 25th 2019) featuring their newest...
To coincide with the new BBC mini-series adaptation of leporine epic Watership Down, Sam Smith has unveiled a new single entitled 'Fire on Fire'.
Her first single since leaving the jungle on 'I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!', Fleur East drops the super-choreographed video for 'Favourite...
Dropping the video for his latest album's second single, 'Excuses', is Olly Murs just months after the release of 'Moves' featuring Snoop Dogg.
Professor Green and Rag'n'Bone Man have teamed up for a heart-wrenching video for their single 'Photographs'.
He released 'Everythang's Corrupt' last month, and now Ice Cube has dropped a video for the record's third single 'That New Funkadelic'.
Dappy has unveiled a new stripped down number entitled 'Count On Me' more than six years after the release of his debut solo album.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...