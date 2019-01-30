Justin Bieber has launched his Drewhouse fashion line.

The 24-year-old singer has unveiled his new ethical clothing range and the 'Baby' hitmaker's casual aesthetic and includes sweatshirts, hoodies, shorts and slippers in shades of yellow, red and mustard, with many designs incorporating the brand's signature smiley face icon or ''drew'' logo.

According to the site's website, the clothing line is ''a place where you can be yourself. Blah blah blah...Wear like you don't care. Come chill. K. Bye. ''

The brand's website even suggests to potential buyers where and when the clothes would be appropriate to wear with some vague descriptions.

The Chaz Corduroy Pants are described as ''perfect for doing the kinds of things you'd normally do while wearing pants'', while the Chaz Corduroy Shorts are ''kinda like the chaz pants, but ya know...shorter. great for sitting in bean bag chairs and couches.''

The 'Sorry' singer also included a feature which offers customers interesting 'facts' as they browse his range online, such as; ''You can't hum while holding your nose closed.''

Other facts include: ''7% of American adults believe that chocolate milk comes from brown cows'', ''Polar bears can eat as many as 86 penguins in a single sitting'', and ''There is an official wizard of New Zealand''.

The pop star has had a busy few months and is reportedly currently planning a destination wedding with model Hailey Bieber.

The couple are already married after secretly exchanged vows in a courthouse in September but are currently planning a full wedding ceremony in front of family and friends, and after they recently pushed back the date for their nuptials, they're now said to be planning to fly their loved ones to a ''tropical destination''.