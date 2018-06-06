Justin Bieber is set to voice the God of Love in a forthcoming animation film.

The 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker has teamed up with Mythos Studios to develop a movie based on Cupid - the God of desire, erotic love, attraction and affection in classical mythology - and it seems his harmonious tones have come in handy as he's not just creating the blockbuster, he's also to lend his vocals to the lead character.

Producer Scooter Braun - who is also Justin's manager - said: ''When this project was brought to Justin, he instantly was excited to be a part of it. Fortunately for us, like Cupid, he knows a little bit about love and mischief.''

David Maisel - co-founder of Mythos - added to Variety.com: ''Both myself and Scooter have a lifelong love of mythology and we are so excited to partner with Justin to bring the amazing, magical story of Cupid to the world.''

Maisel - who is the founding chairman of Marvel Studios - certainly has experience when it comes to animation as he executive produced 'The Angry Birds Movie' along with the first two 'Iron Man' films and 'The Incredible Hulk.'

Bieber, 24, teased the movie this week when he uploaded a sketch on Instagram of Cupid with his famous bow and arrow along with the caption: ''#cupidmovie.''

And the 'Sorry' hitmaker is certainly no stranger to love as him and his girlfriend Selena Gomez have been on and off for years before rekindling their romance last year shortly after she underwent a life-saving kidney transplant operation.

The blonde hunk has also dated a string of models in the past and Hailey Baldwin.

Meanwhile, Braun is also responsible for Ariana Grande's career so there's a possibility that she may too land a voicing part in the forthcoming movie.

It's not yet known whether it'll just be called Cupid or whether it'll be released under a different name once filming for the animation gets underway.

No release date has been given as of yet.