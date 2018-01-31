Justin Bieber has recorded a new Spanish tune with J Balvin and regular collaborator Skrillex.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker has been on a break since axing the rest of his 'Purpose World Tour' in July due to exhaustion, but while he's been taking some much needed time off, he's also been preparing for his comeback.

'Bonita ' hitmaker Balvin, who is known for his reggaeton style, told The Sun newspaper: ''I know he is working right now. We have a song together which is not out yet. I think it will come soon. We recorded that last year.

''It's a real dope song, produced by Skrillex, and hopefully it's going to be on my album.''

The track follows Bieber's remix of smash hit 'Despacito', which the 23-year-old heartthrob - who is back dating his on/off girlfriend Selena Gomez - wanted to sing in the language.

The track by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee was the first song that was primarily in Spanish to top the Billboard Hot 100 since a 1996 remix of 'Macarena', and Luis - who sings on the track alongside the 'As Long As You Love Me' hitmaker - previously revealed it was Justin's decision to use the Spanish version rather than an English one they had recorded.

He said: ''The funny thing is we actually have a version of the song fully recorded in English, and he knew that. Instead of using that, he decided to use the Spanish version, even though he doesn't speak Spanish himself and made sure he was phonetically pronouncing the words correctly.''

Meanwhile, Justin skipped the Grammy Awards in New York City last weekend, to spend time with his friends.

The 'What Do You Mean?' singer was instead spotted hanging out with his pals and a few fans in Santa Monica, California.

An eyewitness told 'Entertainment Tonight' that Justin was ''in a low key, good mood and was very sweet''.

In his absence, Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee still took the stage with vocalist and Miss Universe 2006 Zuleyka Rivera to perform a rendition 'Despacito'.

According to Luis, Justin - whose single received three Grammy nominations - declined his invitation to perform.