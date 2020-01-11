Justin Bieber is set to perform at the 2020 iHeartRadio Awards.

The 25-year-old pop star is the first person to join the line-up for the music extravaganza - which celebrates music heard throughout the year across radio stations nationwide - following the release of his new single 'Yummy'.

As well as performing at the event on March 29, the 'Sorry' hitmaker has also been nominated in five categories - Best Collaboration, Best Music Video, Best Lyrics, Best Remix and his Beliebers have been recognised for Best Fan Army.

His decision to perform at the music awards comes just days after he revealed he's been suffering with Lyme disease - an infectious disease spread by ticks.

Taking to his Instagram account, Justin said: ''While a lot of people kept saying justin Bieber looks like s**t, on meth etc. they failed to realize I've been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease, not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health. These things will be explained further in a docu series I'm putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I've been battling and OVERCOMING!! It's been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever NO CAP (sic)''

Justin's upcoming YouTube documentary series, 'Justin Bieber: Seasons' - which premieres on January 27 - will see him talk about the symptoms he endured in 2019, which he says went undiagnosed until late last year.

According to TMZ, Justin battled extreme depression because he was suffering and no one knew what was wrong with him.

The publication also reports that before Justin was diagnosed, he was given medicine that caused his skin to break out, which has since cleared up.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker is now reportedly on proper medicine and says he is physically and mentally ready for his upcoming album release and tour.