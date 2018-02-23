Justin Bieber looks set to launch his own clothing line after placing trademark requests on three possible brand names.

The 23-year-old singer is believed to be planning a move into the world of fashion, after documents were obtained which involve the star seeking to secure trademarks on three brand names based around his middle name, Drew.

According to The Blast, the 'Sorry' hitmaker has filed requests for trademarks against the names 'The House of Drew, 'La Maison Drew', and just 'Drew'.

The documents also list the ''goods and services'' of all three trademark requests as ''clothing and wearing apparel'', and were submitted by Bieber Time Holdings, LLC.

Under the ''goods and services'' section of the application, each trademark request reads: ''Clothing and wearing apparel, namely, shirts, shorts, jeans, jackets, skirts, slacks, blouses, dresses, vests, coats, sweaters, scarves, swimsuits, robes, infants' and children's clothing, namely, t-shirts, sweaters, long sleeved shirts, shorts, pants, jumpers, jumpsuits, overalls, one-piece playsuits, pajamas, dresses.''

Each of the requests was filed on February 16, though as of the time of writing it is unclear when the 'Love Yourself' singer is planning on announcing his first collection.

Justin's decision to list baby clothes in his documents comes after it was recently revealed he is to become a big brother again after his father Jeremy - who also has Jazmyn, nine, and Jaxon, eight, from a previous relationship - and his new wife Chelsey Rebelo announced they are expecting their first child together.

Jeremy shared a photo on Instagram of Chelsey, 29, showing off her growing bump in a floral bikini.

He captioned the post: ''My beautiful wife and... (sic)''

Jeremy and Chelsey tied the knot in Jamaica earlier this week, and Justin - who attended the wedding alongside his girlfriend Selena Gomez - served as a groomsman during the ceremony.