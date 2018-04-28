Justin Bieber is reportedly planning on splashing out on a $10.9 million bachelor pad in LA.
Justin Bieber is planning to buy a $10.9 million home in Los Angeles.
The 24-year-old singer - who has rented various homes in Hollywood, Beverly Hills and the San Fernando Valley over the past few years - is looking to put down roots in the exclusive Brentwood area of LA.
According to TMZ, Justin is interested in a seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home near his manager Scooter Braun and other stars including Lebron James and John Travolta.
The 7,890 square foot home features ''27-foot ceiling, two-story fireplace, rooftop patio with jacuzzi and an infinity pool with killer views of Los Angeles''.
Meanwhile, Justin recently paid a surprise visit to an exhibition about himself in his hometown of Stratford, Ontario in Canada.
John Kastner, general manager of the Stratford Perth Museum, revealed Justin's grandparents texted him to say they were dropping by but did not mention that their famous grandson was with them.
He told thespec.com: ''The text said, 'We're just having breakfast. Can we drop by?' And I said, 'Sure'.
''Reception called and said, 'Justin's grandparents are here and they have somebody with them' - and I went downstairs and there was Justin Bieber.
''He couldn't have been nicer. He couldn't have been more humble, he couldn't have been more appreciative.
''He kept saying how fantastic it was, how much he appreciated us doing it, what a great job we did.
''He talked about what a great exhibit it was, how it spanned his life, how it was emotional for him. He said a couple of times, 'Looking at this stuff gives me goosebumps. I never thought there would be a museum exhibit about me.''
