Justin Bieber thinks Selena Gomez's romance with The Weeknd is a cynical plot designed to boost record sales.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker dated Selena on and off from 2010, and is refusing to believe that his former love interest is really dating The Weeknd, who has been working on new music with the 24-year-old beauty.

Justin, 22, thinks the supposed relationship is a strategic move on the part of Selena, who has previously dated Nick Jonas, Zedd and himself in the weeks before releasing new material, according to TMZ.

Meanwhile, Selena is reportedly unconcerned about upsetting Bella Hadid with her relationship with The Weeknd.

The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker was seen kissing the 'Can't Feel My Face' singer earlier this month, prompting his ex-girlfriend Bella to unfollow her on Instagram.

One source said: ''Selena was always the girl who stayed away from a lot of the Taylor Swift crew, except for Taylor. She preferred to be one-on-one with Taylor and didn't like being a part of the whole squad thing.''

Another insider stressed that because Selena is not especially close to Bella or Gigi Hadid, her new relationship is not a big issue.

The source said: ''Selena is not good friends with either Gigi or Bella. She knows them through other people, but they are just acquaintances.

''She is friendly with them, but not friends with them ... Selena and Gigi were never fond of each other, so Selena definitely doesn't have any stipulations about hooking up with or dating Bella's ex.''

Bella and The Weeknd split two months ago, but 20-year-old model reportedly still has feelings for her ex.

A source recently explained: ''She is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him. They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena.

''She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena. It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man. She still feels like they have a connection.''