'Sorry' hitmaker Justin Bieber believes Selena Gomez's romance with The Weeknd is a cynical plot designed to boost interest in her music.
Justin Bieber thinks Selena Gomez's romance with The Weeknd is a cynical plot designed to boost record sales.
The 'Sorry' hitmaker dated Selena on and off from 2010, and is refusing to believe that his former love interest is really dating The Weeknd, who has been working on new music with the 24-year-old beauty.
Justin, 22, thinks the supposed relationship is a strategic move on the part of Selena, who has previously dated Nick Jonas, Zedd and himself in the weeks before releasing new material, according to TMZ.
Meanwhile, Selena is reportedly unconcerned about upsetting Bella Hadid with her relationship with The Weeknd.
The 'Heart Wants What It Wants' hitmaker was seen kissing the 'Can't Feel My Face' singer earlier this month, prompting his ex-girlfriend Bella to unfollow her on Instagram.
One source said: ''Selena was always the girl who stayed away from a lot of the Taylor Swift crew, except for Taylor. She preferred to be one-on-one with Taylor and didn't like being a part of the whole squad thing.''
Another insider stressed that because Selena is not especially close to Bella or Gigi Hadid, her new relationship is not a big issue.
The source said: ''Selena is not good friends with either Gigi or Bella. She knows them through other people, but they are just acquaintances.
''She is friendly with them, but not friends with them ... Selena and Gigi were never fond of each other, so Selena definitely doesn't have any stipulations about hooking up with or dating Bella's ex.''
Bella and The Weeknd split two months ago, but 20-year-old model reportedly still has feelings for her ex.
A source recently explained: ''She is actually not over The Weeknd. She still loves him. They are on fine terms, but she is bitter about the romance with Selena.
''She was not happy when all of that gossip went everywhere between The Weeknd and Selena. It really hurt her seeing Selena be all up on her man. She still feels like they have a connection.''
The actor had an important goal after Paul Walker's death.
Trump's unexpected presidential election victory has caused U2 to re-think a number of their songs for their upcoming 14th album, they say.
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...