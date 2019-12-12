Justin Bieber has teased he has something big lined up for 2020.

The 'Never Say Never' hitmaker took to Twitter to upload a cryptic seven-second video which featured a starry night and the word ''2020'', but didn't elaborate further.

Fans have been speculating that it could be a new album, after Justin already confirmed in October that he will release his fifth record before this year is out.

Justin recently tweeted: ''Finished something very special in the studio tonight.''

And two months ago, he confirmed his new album, a follow up to 2015's 'Purpose', would be out by the end of the year - but he has less than three weeks to drop the hotly-anticipated record.

At the time, he and his wife Hailey Bieber took to social media to share an Instagram Live Video in which Justin could be seen roller-skating around his kitchen while announcing: ''I'm putting out an album this year.''

Hailey replied: ''This year meaning before 2020? I thought you already were doing it this year?''

Justin said: ''Album coming out this year ... legit though, like this year.''

It came just days after his Dan + Shay collaboration '10,000 Hours' dropped.

Sharing a 26-second teaser clip of the track, he wrote on Twitter: ''New music. Wedding music. @DanAndShay and this guy. FRIDAY (sic)''

Justin teased earlier this year that his new album is ''coming soon''.

Breaking his hiatus to perform with Ariana Grande at Coachella in April, he said: ''So anyways this is my first time on stage in two years. I had to get my groove back, my swag back. By the way, album coming soon.''

While he hasn't dropped an album for four years, Justin has appeared on a number of collaborations, including 'I Don't Care' with Ed Sheeran and a remix of Billie Eilish's 'Bad Guy'.