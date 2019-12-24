Justin Bieber has dropped a massive hint he is going to release three lots of new music in the coming days, after posting a picture of himself by a piano and including the dates December 24th, December 31st and January 3rd in a caption.
The 'Never Say Never' hitmaker took to Instagram to share three images, one of him sitting by a piano, and two the same of the word ''tomorrow'' written in pink writing.
Each of the images, posted on Monday (23.12.19), had the same caption, which read: ''December 24, December 31, January 3... #2020 (sic)''
Justin has dropped several hints to his supporters about new music being incoming over the past few months.
Just two weeks ago, he teased he has something big lined up for 2020 after uploading a cryptic seven-second video which featured a starry night and the word ''2020'', but didn't elaborate further.
Fans have been speculating that it could be a new album, after Justin already confirmed in October that he will release his fifth record before this year is out.
He recently tweeted: ''Finished something very special in the studio tonight.''
And two months ago, Justin confirmed his new album, a follow up to 2015's 'Purpose', would be out by the end of the year - but he now has just a week to drop the hotly-anticipated record.
At the time, he and his wife Hailey Bieber took to social media to share an Instagram Live Video in which Justin could be seen roller-skating around his kitchen while announcing: ''I'm putting out an album this year.''
Hailey replied: ''This year meaning before 2020? I thought you already were doing it this year?''
Justin said: ''Album coming out this year ... legit though, like this year.''
