Justin Bieber has teased his new song '2U' by sharing racy videos with several Victoria's Secret models.

The 23-year-old pop superstar recruited the likes of Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Romee Strijd and Sara Sampaio to dance around in their underwear and lip-sync to the track featuring David Guetta, which is released on Friday (09.06.17).

Swedish beauty Elsa, 28, shared her video and captioned it: ''So @justinbieber was wondering if you could guess these lyrics ... @victoriassecret (sic)''

The 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker simply sings: ''When it comes to you, comes to you.''

The heartthrob has a long history with Victoria's Secret having previously being romantically linked to model Barbara Pavlin and he also performed at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in 2012 along with the likes of Rihanna and Bruno Mars.

Meanwhile, Def Jam's Steve Bartels has said that the track could lead to another album from Justin.

The record label's CEO - who also works with the likes of Kanye West and Iggy Azalea - says Justin has released banger after banger with his latest hits 'Despacito' with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and 'I'm the One' with DJ Khaled, and says ''all bets are off'' as to whether a follow-up to 2015's 'Purpose' could be coming soon after the Guetta track.

On his success lately, Steve said: ''The remarkable thing about him right now is that he could be having the song of the summer without it being his own record - both the DJ Khaled ['I'm the One'] and Luis Fonsi ['Despacito'] records are massive right now, and we've got another one coming: We're doing a new release on Friday with Bieber and David Guetta called '2U'. We'll be working on in conjunction with Warner France - we'll be taking care of it here. It's a massive record, and it's another song that's gonna compete for song of the summer even though it's starting later than the other two.''

Asked if fans can expect a new record from the 'Sorry' singer, he replied: ''These in their own right are driving to this tour, and when artists are hot, all bets are off. Scooter Braun, [Bieber's manager] and I constantly talk about strategy and what his step-outs are gonna be and what he's doing them on and maybe something happens and maybe it doesn't, but when you're making so much noise and such big hits, you never know.''