Justin Bieber has reportedly tapped Travis Scott, Post Malone and Kehlani for collaborations on his new album.

According to TMZ.com, the 'Sorry' hitmaker is planning to drop his first studio album since 2015's 'Purpose' in March, with a number of featured artists, including the hip-hop superstar, 'Circles' hitmaker and the Grammy-nomianted R&B singer.

An insider has told the gossip site that the 25-year-old pop star is currently waiting for rapper Post to send him his parts for their track.

It's also been claimed that Justin is considering naming his new LP 'Forever' after he recently got the word tattooed on his neck.

He perviously got 'Purpose' and 'Believe', the title of his 2012 record, inked on his body.

The '10,000 Hours' singer kicked off his new era today (03.01.20) by dropping his first solo single in five years, Yummy', which will feature on his upcoming fifth studio album.

Justin - who tied the knot with model Hailey Baldwin in 2019 - pays tribute to his love on the new track, singing: ''I'm elated that you're my lady. Yeah, you got that yummy yum, that yummy yum, that yummy yummy.''

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker previously revealed his excitement for his return to music after a self-imposed hiatus.

He said: ''As humans we are imperfect. My past, my mistakes, all the things that I've been through, I believe that I'm right where I'm supposed to be and God has me right where he wants me. I feel like this is different than the previous albums just because of where I'm at in my life.''

From May 2020, Justin will embark on an extensive US tour in support of his new music.

The tour will wrap up on September 26 in East Rutherford, New Jersey at MetLife Stadium.

Justin also announced a new YouTube docuseries, called 'Justin Bieber: Seasons', which will air later this month.

The series will follow the singer as he makes his highly-anticipated new album.

A statement read: ''The show is a raw, powerful and intimate look at Bieber's process of creating music and the motivation for this new album told through the lens of his closest confidants, friends, collaborators and Bieber himself.''

The docuseries marks a personal moment in the singer's life, as he first began his music career by posting home videos of himself singing on the video platform.

He was later discovered by talent manager Scooter Braun and was offered his first recording contract with Island Def Jam when he was 15-years-old.

Justin added: ''When I was getting started, YouTube provided me a platform and a community where I could share music, experiences, and moments with my fans. It feels great to partner with YouTube for this original documentary series. I want my fans to be part of this journey.''