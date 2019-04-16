Justin Bieber is being sued by a photographer he accidentally ran over.

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker was leaving a church service in Beverly Hills in July 2017 when he knocked down William Wilson in his 2017 Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up truck.

And the paparazzo has now taken legal action against the 25-year-old star, claiming Justin was negligent when he pulled out into the street.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, William is seeking unspecified compensation for being left with ''permanent disability, emotional damages and general damages'', though he didn't specify what his injuries were.

Following the accident, the 'Believe' hitmaker - who is married to model Hailey Bieber - immediately pulled over and tried to assist the man.

Justin stayed at the scene until police arrived to make a report but cops decided not to pursue any criminal charges as they decided it had been an accident, partially caused by camera flashes temporarily blinding the singer as he drove.

Police also felt William shouldn't have been standing in the street.

After the accident, the photographer - who was initially named as Maurice Lamont but identified as William in legal documents - shared a photo from his hospital bed, in which he insisted he didn't blame the star for what had happened.

He said: ''OK. Shotgetter's hanging in there everybody. Hour before my birthday hits I get ran over by Justin Bieber.

''Isn't that something? He's a good kid though. I think the truck was a little bit too big for him though 'cause there's no way he could see over the front.

''But like I said, he got out, he was compassionate, he's a good kid, accidents happen. Hopefully everything works out here. Getting ready to go into the x-rays right now.''