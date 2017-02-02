Justin Bieber will be showing off his dance moves and his sillier side in a new T-Mobile ad set to air during the Super Bowl on Sunday (05Feb17).
In the commercial, the pop star dons a suit and bow-tie and serves as a "celebration expert" as he explains the evolution of touchdown dances, aided by American footballers Rob Gronkowski and Terrell Owens.
The ad, which debuted online on Thursday (02Feb17), ends with a bespectacled Bieber showing off a few of his own wacky celebration dances.
Meanwhile, fans are encouraged to submit their own best touchdown dances on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram and tag #UnlimitedMoves, for a chance to be selected as one of the best by Bieber on Monday (06Feb17). He'll re-tweet his favourites.
Rob Gronkowski's New England Patriots will be playing in the big game against the Atlanta Falcons.
