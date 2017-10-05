Justin Bieber is ''smitten'' with his new girlfriend Paola Paulin.

The 23-year-old musician is believed to be romancing the 'Ballers' actress, and although the pair are just beginning their romance, sources say the couple are already taken by one another.

A source told Us Weekly magazine: ''They're totally smitten with each other.''

The 'Sorry' hitmaker and the 26-year-old actress first sparked romance rumours after they attended a church service together at the end of September, and later enjoyed an ''intimate, private date''.

The insider added: ''They met earlier in the day and he insisted she go to church with him. They were cute together at church. Justin wanted Paola to meet the pastor, so he introduced her.

''[At dinner] She had the salmon salad and he had the chicken salad. They were all over each other and didn't care who was watching. They left together after that.''

The news comes after it was revealed that Justin's church pastor Carl Lentz - whom he is close friends with - has been asked by the 'Love Yourself' singer to ''screen'' Paola before he pursues a relationship with her, to make sure he stays on the straight and narrow after previous run ins with the law.

A source said: ''Carl has emerged as more than his pastor - he is Justin's mentor, best friend, father figure and older brother, adviser and spiritual guru in one. Justin does not make a move without consulting him. In the past Justin has been 'led astray' or let's say gone off the rails behaviour wise in different relationships. Carl wants to help Justin rebuild his life in a solid way and the woman he is with - his romantic partner - has a big influence on him. Justin beyond values what Carl thinks and does not make any big decisions without checking with him ... From now on anyone who wants to be seriously in Justin's life has to get the stamp of approval from Carl and yes, it's like an interview. Justin will not seriously date anyone - even casually date someone - who does not go in for Hillsong and Carl. She has to embrace it entirely.''