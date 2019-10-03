Justin Bieber has been slammed for splashing out $35,000 on a pair of exotic cats.

The 'Sorry' hitmaker and his wife Hailey Bieber have been accused of ''not caring'' about the animal overpopulation crisis in the US by animal rights group PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) after they bought Savannah cats Sushi and Tuna for the hefty price tag.

PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: ''Justin Bieber could inspire his fans around the world to save a life by adopting a cat from a local animal shelter -- rather than fuelling the dangerous demand for hybrid cats, contributing to the animal overpopulation crisis, and proving that when it comes to helping animals, his stance so far is 'I don't care.' ''

The Savannah is a cross between a serval and a domestic cat and can weigh up to 25lbs.

According to the Savannah Cat Association, the animals are legally restricted or banned in a number of states in the US but are allowed as pets in Illinois, Tennessee, South Carolina and California.

The 25-year-old pop star reportedly bought his F1 Savannahs - which are blood brother and sister - from a breeder in Illinois just before him and Hailey, 22, tied the knot for the second time at the weekend.

The 'Baby' hitmaker has since launched an Instagram account for the kittens called kittysushiandtuna.

Justin doesn't have the best track record when it comes to caring for animals as back in 2012 he gave his hamster PAC to a fan while signing autographs.

A year later he was given a Capuchin monkey named OG Malley by record producer Mally Mall but had the primate seized at Munich Airport when he attempted to take it into Germany without any paperwork.

And in 2017, Justin reportedly gave his seven-month-old Chow Chow Todd to one of his dancers because he was ''too busy'' to take care of it, according to gossip website TMZ.com