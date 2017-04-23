Justin Bieber says he is in a better place now than he was in the past.

The 23-year-old singer shared a picture of his mugshot from his 2014 arrest, alongside a current snap of himself, on Instagram and said that while he is ''not exactly where I want to be'', he is happier than he has been in some time.

He wrote: ''I LOVE THIS because it reminds me IM NOT EXACTLY WHERE I WANT TO BE BUT THANK GOD IM NOT WHERE I USED TO BE!! THE BEST IS YET TO COME DO YOU BELIEVE IT? (sic).''

The 2014 mugshot was taken after Justin was charged with a DUI when he was stopped by police for drag racing in Miami, Florida.

Justin has been a controversial figure since shooting to fame with his single 'Baby' in 2010 and has had a number of issues with the law, paparazzi and fans.

In 2016, Justin revealed he would not be bringing his 'Purpose' world tour to Argentina, after he was warned in 2015 that he would be arrested if he entered the country again.

Judge Albert Julio Banos allegedly ordered the 'Boyfriend' hitmaker's ''immediate detention'' because of a warrant stemming from an incident which took place in Buenos Aires in 2013.

His bodyguards, Hugo Alcides Hesny and Terrence Reche Smalls, were also allegedly subject to the same warrant.

The incident saw photographer Diego Pensoa accuse Justin's bodyguards of attacking him at a club in the country's capital city.

It was alleged that Justin ordered the attack and his warrant came about because he never answered questions about the incident before leaving the country.

Prior to that incident he was accused by the Argentine government of desecrating the country's flag by kicking it off stage when he was performing in Bueno Aires.

Last year, he was involved in a physical confrontation with a man outside of his hotel in Cleveland, Ohio.

Also in 2016, he shut down his Instagram account after feuding with his ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez following a row with his followers over how they treated his then-girlfriend Sofia Richie.

He wrote at the time: ''I'm gonna make my Instagram private if you guys don't stop the hate this is getting out of hand, if you guys are really fans you wouldn't be so mean to people that I like (sic)''

After Selena hit out, he fired back: ''It's funny to see people that used me for attention and still try to point the finger this way. Sad. All love. I'm not one for anyone receiving hate. Hope u all can be kind to my friends and each other. And yes I love my beliebers (sic).''

And in 2014, he was ordered to pay $81,000 in damages to a neighbour after pleading no contest to a vandalism charge over an egg-throwing incident.

However, it was recently claimed that Justin is on a ''spiritual mission''.

The singer has had ''an epiphany'', which led him to believe that he needs to reconnect with religion and nature and during days off from his 'Purpose' world tour he was spotted meditating in parks and enjoying some solo strolls.

A source said: ''He believes nature and religion - not concert venues and nightclubs - should become his life priorities.''