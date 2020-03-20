Justin Bieber prayed for the world during an Instagram Live on Thursday (19.03.20) amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 'Yummy' hitmaker took to social media in a bid to spread a message of unity during these uncertain times with the global health crisis - which has seen around 10,000 people lose their lives - and preached that ''prayer makes people come together''.
He said: ''I was going to say a quick prayer, and if you guys agree with me, cool. If you don't, it's also cool, you don't have to believe anything I believe, we have far more in common than we don't.
''We're all people who are in this together and we're all just trying to figure this whole thing out.
''I'm going to say a prayer for the world, and, again, this doesn't make me any better because I'm praying, I just think prayer makes people come together.''
The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker - who is of a Christian faith - then read out his prayer, in which he asked God to ''make this go away as soon as possible''.
He told his followers: ''God, we thank you so much for this day.
''I thank you so much that you have everything in control.
''You know the beginning from the end and you're not surprised by this whole thing that's happening.
''God, we know that these things don't come from you, that these things are unexplainable, but God, we trust you in these times, and we just ask God that you would make this go away as soon as possible, God.
''We just thank you so much for who you are and we just ask that you would give us more answers. In your name, we pray. Amen.''
Justin - who has been self-isolating with his wife Hailey Bieber - previously shared how he turned to his faith when he was battling with addiction.
He said: ''The way I look at God and my relationship with Jesus is I'm not trying to earn God's love by doing good things.
''God has already loved me for who I am before I did anything to earn or deserve it.
''It's a free gift by accepting Jesus, giving your life to him, and what he did is the gift.
''The forgiveness is the thing that we look at and we go, you know, I'm going to worship you, God, because you gave me something so good.''
