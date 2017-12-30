Justin Bieber is selling a painting he did to raise money for charity.

The 'What Do You Mean?' hitmaker, 23, took to his Instagram account on Saturday (30.12.17) to share a photograph of a simple piece of artwork he created called Calvary, which sees the cross rising in an overcast sky, and said he was selling it in order to raise funds for those affected by the recent wildfires in California.

He wrote alongside the photo: ''Selling this painting I did called ''Calvary'' ALL PROCEEDS GO TO WILDFIRES IN CA (sic).''

The Thomas Fire has scorched more than 200,000 acres in the Santa Barbara area and more than 88,000 people had to evacuate and 85,000 were without power.

Governor Jerry Brown declared a state of emergency as wildfires ripped through California earlier this month and around 4,000 firefighters were deployed to tackle it.

He said: ''These fires are unprecedented.

''We've never seen anything like it. Scientists are telling us, 'This is the kind of stuff that's gonna happen.' And we gotta deal with it.''

Ellen DeGenres was one of those caught up in the fire as she and her wife Portia de Rossi had to evacuate their pets from their home after the blaze neared their pad.

Ellen wrote on Twitter at the time: ''Our house is under threat of being burned. We just had to evacuate our pets. I'm praying for everyone in our community and thankful to all the incredible firefighters. (sic)''

But the 'Ellen Degeneres Show' presenter admitted she was ''proud'' to be part of the community after seeing everyone come together at such a scary time.

She tweeted: ''Everyone in the Montecito area is checking up on each other and helping to get people and animals to safety. I'm proud to be a part of this community. I'm sending lots of love and gratitude to the fire department and sheriffs. Thank you all. #ThomasFire (sic)''