Justin Bieber gave an ''unplanned'' performance of '10,000 Hours' at his recent wedding.

The chart-topping hit - which is currently number nine in 'The Official Big Top 40' - hasn't ever been performed life by the 25-year-old star's collaborators Dan + Shay so they were taken a back and a little bit nervous when their pal asked them to get up on stage during the celebrations of his second nuptials with wife Hailey Bieber last month.

Asked by 'The Official Big Top 40' host Will Manning if they knew whether '10,000 Hours' was played at the wedding, Shay revealed: ''It actually was because we were there. It was kind of unplanned, like we were at the wedding and we got up on stage.

''We sang a couple of our songs and then Justin came up and was like 'do you wanna do '10,000 Hours'?' and we hadn't ever done it live before, obviously, before that moment.

''So we were just like I hope I don't forget the words in front of all these famous people.''

Luckily, the pair ''had a blast'' and couldn't be happier for their friends.

Shay added: ''We had a blast man, the weather was gorgeous and like Dan said, the timing of everything, it was just perfect, it was one of those things that we couldn't have planned it like that any better.

''It was just really cool man they're great people, Justin and Hailey.''

Justin previously teased the song had been part of his ''wedding music'' when he announced the collaboration with the country duo.

Sharing a teaser 26-second clip of the cinematic track, he wrote on Twitter: ''New music. Wedding music. @DanAndShay and this guy. FRIDAY (sic)''

Dan + Shay - comprised of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney - also shared a mint green background with a red cross in the middle with the release date on their social media accounts and posted a pre-save link for the song.

The 'Love Yourself' singer and his 22-year-old model spouse - who originally wed in September 2018 - tied the knot in front of around 150 guests including family and famous friends such as Ed Sheeran, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, Usher and Jaden Smith in the Somerset Chapel within the grounds of the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina.

According to reports, the ceremony was conducted by Justin's pastor Judah Smith, while Hailey's sister Alaia Baldwin and cousin Ireland Baldwin were her bridesmaids.