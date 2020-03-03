Justin Bieber celebrated his birthday with a ''romantic'' night in.

The 'Changes' hitmaker revealed his wife Hailey Bieber planned a quiet night in for the pair as Justin marked his 26th birthday on March 1.

Speaking in the Burning Questions segment of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Justin said: '' My wife did up my house really nicely and she had a movie playing. It was like this really romantic night ... she basically got like a serious wedding planner style thing and did it all with candles. It was gorgeous and pretty cool.''

On his birthday, Hailey paid tribute to her ''best friend'' Justin.

Taking to Instagram, she wrote: ''Happy birthday best friend. Thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day. I love you.''

The couple have been candid about their relationship, with the 'Sorry' hitmaker admitting he worried he'd be ''unfaithful'' to his wife and was ''extremely nervous'' before he popped the question because it was such a ''serious commitment''.

Of his feelings at the time, he explained: ''I was extremely nervous. I felt, like, in the past, we talked about, you know, me asking the question and it felt like she would say yes. So, I wasn't really nervous about the saying yes, but the thing is just, like, I think I was more nervous about, 'Am I going to make this commitment? Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honour, you know, what I say?'

''Because, you know, that's a serious commitment when you say you're going to love someone for better, for worse and, like, be faithful. That's a huge. Am I able to do that? And so, I think that's really what I was battling with.''