Justin Bieber insists on food named after his own songs, a female masseuse, and a Jacuzzi on his tour rider.

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker's list of backstage demands has seemingly leaked online, and it includes a convoy of 10 luxury sedans and two buses, a ping pong table, sofa set, beauty products, fresh flowers and a private jet and helicopter on permanent stand-by.

When it comes to snacking, Justin wants organic turkey, white cheddar popcorn, vegetables seasoned with ranch sauce and dried fruit, and the 'Baby' singer asks for glass-doored refrigerators to display his energy and protein drinks, cream soda, 24 bottles of still water and half a gallon of almond milk.

For meal times, the rider documents - which were shared on Twitter by an Indian journalist - state: ''Top culinary experts will supervise the gourmet food being served to Bieber over the four days with five dishes per day being renamed after his popular songs.''

In every dressing room, the 23-year-old singer requests white crew-neck T-shirts, tank tops and some socks but in seemingly-odd sizing, such as socks only in extra small or large.

When it comes to relaxation, Justin requires a Jacuzzi for his ''personal use to unwind before he takes to the stage'', as well as a masseuse, and aromatic oils and incense sticks for his daily Yoga rituals.

For his accommodation needs, the 'Sorry' singer wants three floors of redecorate hotel rooms for himself and his entourage, and a private lift.

The extravagant list of demands is in stark contrast to his 2010 rider, which was deemed ''dull'' as it contained simple requests such as mixed nuts, herbal teas and gummy candy.