Justin Bieber's new album will feature ''Christian-appropriate'' songs.

The 'Love Yourself' hitmaker has reconnected with his faith through the Hillsong Church in recent months and is reportedly determined to ensure the messages of his beliefs come through in his upcoming fifth LP.

A source told The Sun newspaper: ''Justin is on the lookout for songs which really reflect where he is in his life in terms of spirituality.

''He has always been religious but the last two years have seen him grow closer to the Hillsong Church and it has changed his entire life. He has a totally different outlook now.''

The 24-year-old singer was said to have wanted to take a break from music after completing his 'Purpose' world tour - which came to an abrupt end when he axed the final 14 shows due to ''unforseen circumstances'' - but his weekly church visits have ''revitalised'' him and he's ready to start recording again.

The source added: ''After he finished his last tour he really wasn't interested in recording any music for a while.

''But his time with the church has revitalised him and although he is working with a lot of the same people who helped to make his last album, 'Purpose', he is reshaping his sound so it is more in line with the church's values and beliefs.

''There are key themes of love and redemption in the tracks he has ­created so far. It will certainly ­surprise some fans.''

However, Justin is unlikely to release any new music until the end o this year or early 2019.

It was previously claimed the 'What Do You Mean?' singer had been grounded by his revitalised faith.

A source said: ''Justin has a really deep faith, and he truly loves God. He has found a church family that accepts him and loves him for who he is, not for his fame or money.

''Justin needs a church that will say, 'We love you, we accept you, but you need to tone down some of your behaviour.' He also needs someone to remind him - actually we all need someone to remind us - that it's not all about you.''