Justin Bieber and Usher are in the clear after a judge dismissed a plagiarism case filed against them over the song Somebody to Love.
Devin Copeland, aka De Rico, and Mareio Overton accused the pop star and his mentor of ripping off their 2008 song of the same name, but lost their argument in court.
The duo appealed the verdict, urging a new judge to listen to the two songs.
He did and sent the matter back to the trial judge, who insisted the similarities were "modest" at best, according to TMZ.
