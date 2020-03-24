Justin Bieber would describe his personal style as ''streetwear'' and ''grungey''.
The 'Yummy' hitmaker made the comments about his own fashion sense as he posed for loungewear brand Calvin Klein for their new campaign.
In a behind the scenes video, he also admitted it was an ''honour'' to model for the company, adding: ''It's an honour being able to be part of this brand. Today, the shoot was great. It was easy. We had an amazing photographer. It was just an overall great day. High energy. That was pretty awesome.''
Justin also opened up about his new favourite self-care tool - sound baths.
He said: ''Not sure if you guys know what that is. I'm not sure how to explain it. They hit gongs ... it's supposed to make you more centred and stuff like that. They seem to be helping me quite a bit.''
Meanwhile, Justin had previously opened up about how becoming so famous at such a young age had a negative effect on his mental health.
He shared: ''I started really feeling myself too much. 'People love me, I'm the s**t,' that's honestly what I thought. I got very arrogant and cocky. I was wearing sunglasses inside ... I found myself doing things that I was so ashamed of, being super-promiscuous and stuff, and I think I used Xanax because I was so ashamed.''
Around a year ago, Justin admitted he had been ''struggling a lot''.
He wrote on Instagram at the time: ''Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I'm going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird. I always bounce back so I'm not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I've ever been in facing my stuff head on. (sic)''
