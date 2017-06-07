Def Jam records boss Steve Bartels says ''all bets are off'' when it comes to Justin Bieber releasing a new album off the back of his latest singles.
Justin Bieber's forthcoming single with David Guetta '2U' could lead to an album, according to Def Jam's Steve Bartels.
The record label's CEO - who also works with the likes of Kanye West and Iggy Azalea - has praised the 23-year-old pop superstar for releasing banger after banger with his latest hits 'Despacito' with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee and 'I'm the One' with DJ Khaled, and says ''all bets are off'' as to whether a follow-up to 2015's 'Purpose' could be coming soon after the Guetta track.
On his success lately, Steve said: ''The remarkable thing about him right now is that he could be having the song of the summer without it being his own record - both the DJ Khaled ['I'm the One'] and Luis Fonsi ['Despacito'] records are massive right now, and we've got another one coming: We're doing a new release on Friday with Bieber and David Guetta called '2U'. We'll be working on in conjunction with Warner France - we'll be taking care of it here. It's a massive record, and it's another song that's gonna compete for song of the summer even though it's starting later than the other two.''
Asked if fans can expect a new record from the 'Sorry' singer, he replied: ''These in their own right are driving to this tour, and when artists are hot, all bets are off. Scooter Braun, [Bieber's manager] and I constantly talk about strategy and what his step-outs are gonna be and what he's doing them on and maybe something happens and maybe it doesn't, but when you're making so much noise and such big hits, you never know.''
'2U' is to be released on Friday (09.06.17).
The One Love Manchester benefit concert was full of surprises.
Bob Seger & the Silver Bullet Band embark on their Runaway Train Tour this summer.
See who's starring in what could be the next big British television hit...
With virtually the same blend of wit and idiocy as the 2001 original, this fashion-scene...
Though Derek and Hansel have left the world of fashion modelling behind them, a part...
Derek, Hansel and some other familiar faces are back in Zoolander 2! After offering their...
After a disastrous return to the fashion industry following his retirement, which almost ended in...
When Justin Bieber was discovered by Scooter Braun and Usher Raymond after performing his songs...
Clearly designed with his 12-year-old female fanbase in mind, this backstage myth-making doc wants to...