Justin Bieber's mother has broken her foot whilst on vacation with her son.

The 23-year-old musician and his mother Pattie Mallette have been enjoying a joint vacation this week, but it seems to have gotten off to a bad start as Pattie has found herself in a wheelchair on day one of their luxury retreat.

Justin shared an image of himself with his mother in an enormous wheelchair, surrounded by resort staff, on his Instagram account on Saturday (20.01.18), but he gave no indication of what happened to Pattie, as the image didn't have a caption.

Pattie, however, shared a photo of her foot in a cast on her own account as she told her followers she had broken her foot.

She wrote: ''Okay so yeah, I broke my foot on the first day of vacation :( but there are worse places to be hurt ;). Of that I am sure. . . Almost all I got are foot pics lol ! I had to take a few boats and sea planes to get it looked at / treated but I had awesome helpers and a really cool wheelchair made for sand. My foot has definitely been on an adventure this trip! #blessed (sic)''

Pattie has been sharing photos of their trip over the past few days, including one snap of herself with her 'Sorry' hitmaker son, as she gushed over how ''proud'' she was of her son's achievements.

She wrote: ''I'm so proud of the amazing young man you are, and the young man you are becoming. None of us are perfect and never will be, (so we will always need patience and grace for each other), but your genuine growing relationship with Jesus is evident in the choices you are making daily and the good ''fruit'' you bear. I admire your character and integrity. You are maturing beautifully and wise beyond your years. You are so funny that I find myself laughing out loud when I'm alone, remembering of something you said or did. And your heart is gold. I love you to the moon and back. #lovemom . Ps. Did I mention I was proud of you? . . . . . . . #love #happyplace #paradise #vacation (sic)''