Justin Bieber's Instagram listing for his home has attracted a number of offers.

The 25-year-old singer announced on the picture-sharing app last week that he wants to sell his 1930s Monterey Colonial house in Beverly Hills, which he bought for $8.5 in March, and a number of people are interested, including a billionaire, according to TMZ.

The 6,100-sq ft property was renovated by production designer Charles Infante and boasts a courtyard, an infinity pool, olive trees, a fire pit, seven bathrooms, a library, a bar, a wine cellar and a home cinema.

Justin shared some pictures on Instagram and wrote: ''Home vibes, but I wanna sell it I think anyone interested? I think I wanna sell my home in Beverly Hills who wants it.

''I'll sell it with all the furniture . MAKE AN OFFER. Whoever wants to buy my home reach out (sic).''

Justin and Hailey Bieber tied the knot soon after rekindling their romance last year and before they moved to Beverly Hills, they were renting a property in the San Fernando Valley for $100,000 a month.

Meanwhile, Justin recently revealed he is ''looking forward'' to having children after marrying wife Hailey for the second time.

He shared a video of a father playing with their young child on his Instagram account and wrote: This is something I look forward to :) (sic)''

It was previously claimed Hailey, 22, is ready to build a ''happy home'' with Justin now they have married again.

A source said recently: ''Marrying Justin is Hailey's dream come true. She always had a crush on him and she was so happy and excited when they got a bit older and dated.

''He wasn't in the right place to be in a healthy relationship with anyone, and she was really upset with him [when they split before]. They both went their separate ways.

'' When they came back together, it was everything she had been praying for. She truly just wants to build a loving, happy home and family with Justin.''

Justin's mother, Pattie Mallette, has praised her 25-year-old son and his ''beautiful'' wife and hailed them a ''gift'' to one another.

She wrote: ''You have truly been blessed with a BEAUTIFUL bride, son ... INSIDE AND OUT! I don't think I could have picked a better match for you. You are a gift to each other. I am grateful and consistently humbled by the love and blessings of God over you both. My mamas heart is full. Okay. Here we go again. (sic)''